The New Religious Right: Trump's Political Alliance Leaves Tradition Behind
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official White House records show that on May 1, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the Religious Liberty Commission.
This commission is not just another government panel. It is a sign that Trump wants to change how religion and politics work together in the United States.
For sixty years, the“religious right” in America meant traditional Christian groups trying to make laws match their beliefs. They wanted prayer in schools and their faith reflected in public life.
Past presidents worked with many kinds of religious groups, including mainline Protestants, to address social problems like poverty and human trafficking. These partnerships focused on helping society as a whole.
Trump's approach is different. He shut down the old office that worked with faith groups.
Instead, he created a new commission that leaves out mainline Protestants and instead brings together evangelicals, conservative Catholics, Orthodox Jews, and a few Muslims.
This group is not united by shared religious beliefs. Instead, they share a political goal: to promote their understanding of religious liberty and ensure their values have a strong influence on public policy.
This new movement does not want the government to follow the church . Instead, it wants religious groups to support the government's political goals.
The commission's official mandate is to report on the state of religious liberty in America, identify threats, and recommend strategies to protect religious freedom for all.
According to the executive order, its role includes promoting awareness of religious pluralism and advising on policies to uphold religious liberty.
Some commentators and critics argue that, in practice, the commission's actions and membership may align with conservative perspectives on issues such as gender, sexuality, and national identity.
However, the commission's stated purpose remains focused on defending and enhancing religious liberty protections.
Trump's supporters in this movement often see him as a special leader, not because of his faith, but because he promises to protect their vision of America.
Official data shows that Trump has strong support from white evangelical Christians and conservative Catholics.
These groups see him as a defender of their interests, even if his personal religious beliefs are unclear.
The establishment of the Religious Liberty Commission marks a shift in how religious voices participate in American politics.
Official records show that the commission's membership includes evangelicals, conservative Catholics, Orthodox Jews, and some Muslims, but not mainline Protestants.
Some commentators and critics have noted that, in practice, the commission's actions and membership may align with conservative perspectives on issues such as gender, sexuality, and national identity.
However, the commission's official mandate remains focused on defending and enhancing religious liberty protections.
The commission's recommendations and related policy changes could affect laws, business practices, and daily life in the United States.
Understanding these developments is important for anyone interested in how American society and politics are changing.
Legal Disclaimer:
