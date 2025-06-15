Five Young Talents Who Could Steal The Show At The 2025 Club World Cup

The 2025 Club World Cup is packed with rising stars. From midfield magicians to fearless defenders, here are five youngsters who could define the tournament's biggest moments.

After a trophyless campaign, Manchester City moved quickly in the market, and Rayan Cherki was one of their most exciting captures. A Lyon academy graduate with 185 senior appearances by 21, Cherki is known for his fearless dribbling, intelligent movement, and two-footed creativity.

He was Ligue 1's top assist provider and best dribbler last season and even dazzled on his France debut with a goal and assist against Spain. Now, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester, all eyes will be on Cherki to ignite City's midfield at the Club World Cup.

Huijsen's journey has been unusual, from a Juventus reject to Bournemouth's breakout defender to Real Madrid's newest recruit. After thriving in the Premier League, the 1.96m center-back earned a big move to Spain following a defensive injury crisis at Madrid.

Huijsen offers more than just height and grit, he's calm on the ball, sharp with distribution, and composed under pressure. Real Madrid triggered his £50m release clause, betting on his long-term potential. Now 20, the Club World Cup could be his first global showcase.

From scoring on his debut for Granada to becoming Porto's leading marksman, Aghehowa has been on a rapid rise. He bagged 25 goals across competitions this season, filling the void left by departing strikers Taremi and Evanilson.

A powerful forward with the instincts of a seasoned veteran, Aghehowa has become crucial for Porto. After near-moves to Chelsea and Atletico, he now looks to make a global statement in the Club World Cup spotlight.

Jamie Gittens may have seen his minutes reduced under Niko Kovac at Dortmund, but his talent is unquestionable. He racked up 5 goals and 4 assists early in the season and impressed in Europe with 1.9 successful dribbles per 90, surpassing even top-tier wingers.

The 20-year-old's quick feet and sharp direction changes make him a nightmare on the flank. Dortmund rejected Chelsea's €50m approach in January. With the Club World Cup looming, Gittens now has the perfect stage to remind everyone of his value.

Red Bull Salzburg may have lost domestic dominance, but they've found a gem in Nene Dorgeles. The Malian winger, who previously spent time on loan across Austria and Belgium, stepped up big this season with 15 goals and 9 assists.

Explosive, technical, and hard-working, Dorgeles is as comfortable beating defenders as he is tracking back. Premier League clubs are circling, and if he delivers in the Club World Cup, Salzburg could struggle to keep hold of him.