Stephen A. Smith Names His Top 5 Point Guards Ever - With Magic Johnson Sitting Right There

Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back as he ranked the five greatest NBA point guards of all time, right in front of Magic Johnson. See who all landed on his list.

There's no real debate here. Magic tops Stephen A.'s list, and rightly so. As the floor general of the“Showtime” Lakers, Johnson changed how people saw the point guard role. With 10,141 assists and five championships, he's a legend who set the tone for generations to follow.

Smith kept it simple:“Who did it better than the 'Magic Man'? Nobody.”

Curry takes the second spot, and it's more than deserved.

Known for his gravity-defying shooting and tireless movement off the ball, Curry changed the way the game is played. With 4,058 three-pointers and counting, four championships, and two MVPs, Curry's legacy is already cemented. His offensive threat stretches defenses in ways we've never seen before.

Smith placed Isiah at No. 3, though some would argue he belongs even higher.

As the heartbeat of the“Bad Boys” Pistons, Thomas won back-to-back titles and delivered in the clutch repeatedly. He was skilled, smart, tough, and relentless. Even Michael Jordan had him second only to Magic. That alone says plenty.

Jason Kidd takes the fourth slot. With over 12,000 assists and a game built on precision and control, Kidd earned his place among the greats. A 10-time All-Star and five-time assist champ, Kidd's legacy goes beyond numbers. He was a floor leader in every sense, and a major part of Dallas' 2011 title run.

Now coaching, but once one of the sharpest minds on the court.

Stephen A. rounds out the list with Chris Paul, still active, still elite.

With 12,499 assists, Paul is second only to John Stockton in the all-time list. Known for his poise, leadership, and ability to control tempo, CP3 has been the engine behind every team he's joined. Even without a ring, his place in history is undeniable.

Smith summed it up best:“Controls pace, controls tempo, knows everybody's job.”