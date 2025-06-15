'Iran And Israel Should Make A Deal': Donald Trump Posts Amid Conflict, Says 'Just Like I Got India And Pakistan...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to post about the increasing Israel-Iran conflict, claiming that both countries should sit for talks and use trade to make a deal, in a similar way he got India and Pakistan on the table.

Trump's Truth Social Post read," Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP! Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!)."

“Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!” The post continued.

This Truth Social post comes amid the increasing Israel-Iran conflict, which even included repeated missile strikes by Iran on Tel Aviv, while Israel targeted their enemy nation's gas fields. Iran's new set of attacks are continually triggering the air raid sirens across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards saying that Iranian forces targeted Israel's energy infrastructure and facilities for fighter jet fuel production, as per reports.