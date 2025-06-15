Air India Plane Crash: DNA Testing Chaos Mounts After 2 Heads Found In One Body Bag Airline Issues Statement
“This will require the DNA sampling process to be repeated as the parts belong to two victims and shouldn't be in the same bag,” a senior official at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital told TOI.Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India shares first official response
Earlier today, an official said that authorities so far have identified 32 victims through DNA testing and bodies of 1 have been handed over to their families, reported PTI.Over 400 family members reach Ahmedabad; Air India assigns one care-giver to each family
Air India on Sunday, issued a statement that over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad, with each family being assigned one care-giver by the Tata Group owned airline.Also Read | In Air India crash, canteen worker hopes for second miracle
In its statement, the airline added that it remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171.
On Thursday, June 12, which Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the“darkest day in Tata Group's history,” the ill fated AI-171 plane ended in the death of all but one of the 242 people aboard.Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (ANI): Principal Secretary to PM P.K. Mishra visits the Air India plane crash site and reviews the ongoing operations, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PIBAhmedabad X/ANI Photo)
With the identification of the remaining bodies still underway, grieving relatives clung onto hopes that authorities will be able to retrieve all the parts of the bodies of their cherished ones.'Hard to convince him'
On Saturday, a man was seen pleading with officials to hand over the complete remains of his family members for their last rites. However, he was told that this was unlikely.Relatives grieve near the coffins containing the remains of Rozar David Christian and his wife, Rachnaben Rozar Christian, both victims of the Air India plane crash, outside their home in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
“It was hard to convince him,” the official told TOI.Why is complete retrieval not possible?
The official also added that due to the severely charred condition of the bodies, it is not possible to guarantee the recovery of all body parts, reported TOI.Also Read | One-day state mourning in Gujarat tomorrow for late ex-CM Vijay Rupani
The person added that a standard clinical protocol is being followed, which involves placing the remains in body bags, transferring them to cold storage, conducting thorough forensic analysis, and eventually handing over the identified remains to the families in coffins.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment