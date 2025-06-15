Jharkhand Phone Cover Seller Clears NEET-UG 2025, Says: 'Used To Study Till 3Am'
In a video shared by Physics Wallah, the platform's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey met Rohit at his stall to personally congratulate him. Rohit shared that he had been a student of Physics Wallah's free“Ummeed” batch, which supports NEET aspirants with free coaching.From Medical Store to Medical Dreams
Rohit's journey has been far from easy. He said his father used to work in a local vegetable market, and after completing Class 12, Rohit dropped out of college to focus on NEET preparations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked at a medical store, where he was inspired to pursue a career in medicine.
Speaking to Pandey, Rohit explained his daily routine:“I used to work all day selling phone covers and study till 3 am. Then, I would wake up at 7 am and go back to work.” In another video, Pandey gifted him a doctor's coat in recognition of his determination and success.NEET-UG 2025 Results Highlights
This year, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the exam, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi was the top-performing female candidate, finishing fifth overall. Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi and Delhi's Mrinal Kishore Jha secured the third and fourth ranks, respectively.
A total of 22.09 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2025, a slight dip from last year's 23.33 lakh. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of qualifying candidates (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (1.19 lakh).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment