Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Preparations Ahead Of Upcoming India Census 2027 - Details Here
“Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah reviewed the preparation for the forthcoming Census with the Union Home Secretary, RG&CCI and other senior officials in New Delhi, today,” said the official notification.
The announcement also highlighted that the Ministry will publish the notification of conducting the Census in the official gazette on Monday, 16 June 2025.India's Census in two phases
According to the official Ministry of Home Affairs announcement, the upcoming Census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be the Houselisting Operation (HLO), which will measure and collect each household's housing conditions, assets, and amenities.
In the second phase of the upcoming Census, the Ministry will collect the Population Enumeration (PE). This will comprise the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every individual in each household. The Census Caste enumeration will also be done, according to the release on Sunday.How many people will collect data for Census?
India's Home Ministry highlighted that the centre will be deploying nearly 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, and around 1.3 lakh Census functionaries for the data collection.
According to the release on Sunday, the upcoming Census will be the 16th Census since the beginning of the nation, and the 8th Census after the country's independence in 1947.
The Ministry also highlighted that the Census will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications. This facility will give the people of the nation the provision and ability for“self-enumeration.”
The centre also disclosed that there will be“very stringent” data security and protection measures implemented to ensure that the data is secure at the time of collection, transmission as well as storage, according to the official statement.
