Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised For The Second Time In A Month

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, reported ANI quoting doctors.

The report added that she has been admitted to the gastro department due to stomach-related problem and is under observation.

This is the second time that the 78-year-old politician has been admitted to the hospital.

Earlier on 7 June, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla after her health deteriorated in hill station. She was taken to the hospital for tests and checkup. However, she was discharged after the tests were conducted.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed the development to media, saying that she was brought to the hospital for routine health checkup due to 'minor issues'.

“Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been brought to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for routine health check-up due to some minor health issues,” he said.

Hospitalised in February too:

In February this year, the Rajya Sabha MP had to be admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

The veteran Congress leader was under the care of Dr Samiran Nundy, gastroenterology specialist.

She underwent routine checkup and was discharged a day later.

Public appearance:

On 27 May, Sonia Gandhi made her last public appearance, when she paid floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate Sonia Gandhi as accused no. 1 and her son Rahul Gandhi (54) as accused no. 2 in the National Herald case. Along with them, five others were also named by the ED in the prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald-AJL-YI case pertains to an alleged conspiracy orchestrated to illegally obtain assets worth ₹2,000 crore of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by the "beneficial owners" and majority shareholders of YI (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi).

