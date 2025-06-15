Puri Rath Yatra: Odisha Govt Bans Non-Servitors From Climbing Chariots, Mobile Phones

MENAFN - Live Mint) For this year's Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, the Odisha government has banned non-servitors from climbing the chariots.

State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Sunday stringent legal action, including arrests, will be taken against any non-servitor found climbing the chariots during the Yatra.

Harichandan also asserted that use of mobile phones on the chariots will be strictly prohibited.

"No non-servitor will be allowed to climb the chariots. If any such person is found on the chariot, strong action including arrest will be taken. Also, servitors will not be allowed to carry mobile phones onto the chariots," the minister told reporters.

To ensure the timely completion of rituals and maintain discipline during the 'Pahandi Bije ' (the ceremonial procession) of the deities, the government has requested a list of servitors designated to perform rituals on Rath Yatra day (June 27).

"The final list will be enforced strictly," the minister said.

Security measures for Rath Yatra

To review the security measures for the Rath Yatra, Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania held a meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The road connecting Uttara Square near Bhubaneswar to Puri will be under CCTV surveillance, and efforts are underway to install CCTV cameras along the Puri-Konark road as well, the DGP said.

"AI-enabled CCTV cameras are being installed at key locations in Puri for real-time monitoring," he added.

Traffic advisories will also be issued from the control room to guide pilgrims and visitors.

Besides, a mobile app has been developed through which people will get information about the route through which they will have the convenience to visit Puri during the festival and park their vehicles, he informed.

Along with police personnel, Rapid Action Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and specialised agencies will be deployed in Puri for the festival, he said, adding: "We have requested the authorities concerned for deployment of central forces."

State Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja visited Puri on Sunday and took stock of the construction of chariots.

"Chariot construction is progressing as per schedule, and I am confident that it will be completed on time," he told reporters.