'We Will Not Have A Second Holocaust,' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says While Claiming They 'Got' Iran's Intel Chief
“We had to act,” Netanyahu told Fox's Bret Baier in an interview.“It was the 12th hour, and we did act. To save ourselves but also ... to protect the world from this incendiary regime. The intel we got and we shared with the United States was absolutely clear: That they were working in a secret plan to weaponize the uranium, they were marching very quickly, they would achieve a test device and possibly an initial device within months, and certainly less than a year,” he continued.Will not have a second holocaust: Netanyahu
The Israeli PM is all about keeping the nation's guards up and preventing any 'nuclear holocaust', amid the already worsening situation.
“That is something that we couldn't possibly accept,” Netanyahu was quoted as telling Fox News.“We will not have a second holocaust, a nuclear holocaust. We already had one, in the previous century – the Jewish state is not going to have the holocaust committed on the Jewish people. It's not going to happen.”Also Read | Israel says killing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei 'not off limits'
Meanwhile, in another development, senior Iranian state officials said that they did not expect Israel to hit back so soon, and their judgment error led to further deaths. This report by the NY Times does not name the officials, but suggests that Iran's military considered that Israel would wait for another session of diplomatic talks before striking back again. They even reportedly dismissed reports that an attack was coming as just Israeli propaganda, and that it was just meant to pressurize Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program in the upcoming talks in Oman.
