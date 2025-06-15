Trump Opposes Israeli Plot To Assassinate Khamenei

US officials have reported that President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. The decision, made in recent days, came after the Israeli government sought approval for the strike.

According to anonymous sources speaking to Reuters on Sunday, June 15, Trump refused the operation, citing the lack of provocation from Iran. One senior US official stated,“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we won't even discuss targeting their leadership.”

Following Israel's large-scale attack on Iran, US officials have remained in constant communication with Israeli counterparts, discussing efforts to halt Iran's nuclear program. While the Israelis had reportedly found an opportunity to strike Khamenei, Trump ensured that the operation was blocked.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when asked about the issue in an interview with Fox News, refused to discuss the details of the plan. However, he emphasized that Israel would take the necessary steps as it deems fit.“I can tell you that we will do what we need to do,” he added.

As of now, the Iranian government has not responded to these developments, and the situation remains tense.

The US and Israel's strategic decisions regarding Iran are shaping a complex and evolving geopolitical landscape. Trump's rejection of the assassination plan illustrates the delicate balance between military operations and diplomatic considerations. The broader implications for US-Iran relations and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran are likely to continue influencing regional security dynamics.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram