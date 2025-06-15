Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fitch Forecasts Growth As Azerbaijan Embraces Economic Maturity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In its most recent report, the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings projected that Azerbaijan's economy would expand by 3.5 percent in 2025 and a further 2.5 percent in 2026. While these are moderate figures, they reflect a maturing economy that is seeking balance between its traditional strengths and newer ambitions.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

