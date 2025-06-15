403
Israeli Military Says Missiles Fired From Iran, Explosions Reported In Tel Aviv And Haifa
Amman, June 15 (Petra) The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.
According to the Israeli army, interceptions were carried out over Tel Aviv and Haifa, though a missile reportedly landed near the port of Haifa. Explosions were heard in both cities following the attack.
