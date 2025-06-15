Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Military Says Missiles Fired From Iran, Explosions Reported In Tel Aviv And Haifa

Israeli Military Says Missiles Fired From Iran, Explosions Reported In Tel Aviv And Haifa


2025-06-15 03:06:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 15 (Petra) The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.
According to the Israeli army, interceptions were carried out over Tel Aviv and Haifa, though a missile reportedly landed near the port of Haifa. Explosions were heard in both cities following the attack.

MENAFN15062025000117011021ID1109677099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search