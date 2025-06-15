Israeli Military Says Missiles Fired From Iran, Explosions Reported In Tel Aviv And Haifa

Amman, June 15 (Petra) The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.According to the Israeli army, interceptions were carried out over Tel Aviv and Haifa, though a missile reportedly landed near the port of Haifa. Explosions were heard in both cities following the attack.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.