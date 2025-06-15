Jordan Launches 2025 Women's Political School To Empower Local Leadership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, in partnership with UN Women in Jordan, on Sunday launched the Women Political School 2025, a national initiative aimed at enhancing the role of women in political and local governance leadership.Speaking at the inaugural training session in Jerash for women and girls from northern governorates, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa who also heads the ministerial committee, emphasized the strategic importance of empowering women in local administration, citing their direct involvement in community development projects that improve service quality and social outcomes.The training, part of a series that will be held across all governorates, was attended by Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat, and UN Women Representative to Jordan Nicolas Burniat.Bani Mustafa highlighted that the initiative aligns with the royal vision for reform, which has been embodied in Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks. Following the ratification of the 2022 Election and Political Parties Laws, and in preparation for the 2024 parliamentary elections, the original Women's Political School was launched. Since then, it has trained 13 cohorts comprising 350 women.She added that the political school was established to create a supportive environment that encourages women's meaningful participation in politics, with a particular focus on local governance and political party engagement. The program is designed to strengthen women's political capabilities ahead of upcoming local elections.Masri affirmed that as Jordan enters its second centennial, the aim is for all citizens to actively contribute to reform efforts, emphasizing women's leadership potential rooted in their societal roles. He noted that women have proven their ability to lead, whether through elected office or government appointments, and that Jordan has made significant progress in placing women in key administrative positions.He also revealed that a new draft law on local administration will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session and called for enhanced training for those planning to run for local office to enable them to win public trust and lead effectively.For his part, Odat said that the state's political will to empower women is clear and unwavering, with the Women's Political School 2025 emerging as part of a wider national reform project led by His Majesty King Abdullah II. He underlined that Jordan had been a pioneer in granting women political rights and continues to support their growing role in public life.Odat praised the high level of female representation in the 20th Parliament and reaffirmed that political modernization laws prioritized women's participation in party and parliamentary life a move aimed at strengthening citizenship and ensuring all Jordanians are engaged in the reform process.UN Women's Burniat commended the government's continued efforts since launching the first political school in 2022, which resulted in successful female candidacies in past elections. He said the 2025 school would further bolster women's leadership across political, economic, and administrative spheres, enabling them to take on decision-making roles, including at the municipal level.The session concluded with an open dialogue between ministers and participants, who discussed the importance of increasing female representation in upcoming local elections and advancing women's voices in decision-making structures.