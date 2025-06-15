403
PSD Urges Public To Adhere To Relevant Authorities' Safety Instructions
Jordan News Agency
Amman, June 15 (Petra) The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has urged citizens to remain indoors and avoid windows and exposed areas amid heightened military tensions in the region and the detection of flying objects over Jordanian airspace.
In a brief statement issued on Saturday, the PSD called on the public to adhere strictly to safety instructions provided by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety during the current developments.
