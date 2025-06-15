Jordan Reaffirms Neutrality Amid Escalation, Heightens Military Readiness To Protect Airspace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) – Jordan remains firmly committed to avoiding involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, a position reaffirmed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with political and media figures and underscored by the government during a recent National Security Council session, according to Brig. Gen. Mustafa Al-Hiyari, Director of Military Media Directorate.In a press briefing on Sunday, Al-Hiyari said that one of the parties to the conflict is attempting to drag Jordan into the fray by launching drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles across Jordanian airspace from east to west; an act aimed at undermining the Kingdom's stability and security.He stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army had raised its combat and logistical readiness from the very beginning of the crisis, placing all units on maximum alert to counter any threat.Jordan's air force and central and field-based air defense systems are actively intercepting drones and missiles that enter the Kingdom's airspace, a mission that has continued uninterrupted since last Thursday."The Royal Jordanian Air Force and air defense units are on constant 24/7 alert, using advanced radar systems to monitor and respond to any incoming threats," he said, emphasizing the effectiveness of current protective measures.Al-Hiyari explained the high risk posed by missiles and drones entering Jordanian skies, noting that their paths can deviate due to engine failure, fuel depletion, or navigational errors. These malfunctions may cause them to strike unintended areas, including populated zones within Jordan. Cruise missiles, in particular, rely on electronic guidance systems that can be disrupted by jamming, which may result in them crashing into high terrain or residential areas.He warned that remnants of ballistic missiles, such as fuel tanks, may fall onto Jordanian territory even before the missiles cross into Israeli airspace a development considered a direct threat to national security.Regarding emergency alerts, Al-Hiyari said that air raid sirens are managed by the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which coordinates with Public Security Directorate (PSD) units, including Civil Defense teams stationed across all governorates. A series of three intermittent sirens signals an incoming threat, while a continuous siren marks the end of the danger.He reported that so far, the Kingdom has not recorded any fatalities, reflecting the success of the defensive operations. Only five injuries have been reported, all in a single incident in the northern city of Irbid. The injured were swiftly transported to Prince Rashid Military Hospital, and military officials personally visited them while their homes underwent immediate repairs.Al-Hiyari confirmed that all vital services remain fully operational including electricity, telecommunications, and essential supplies and that traffic across the country remains smooth. He praised the high degree of coordination among national institutions, underscoring that the overall situation in the Kingdom is stable and under control.