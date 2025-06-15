403
Kuwait Communication Min. Holds Meeting To Follow Up On Emergency Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar held on Sunday a meeting to follow up on the implementation of the emergency plan and ensure the security and stability of the telecommunications system in Kuwait.
In a statement, Al-Omar explained to KUNA that this meeting comes as a continuation of a series of coordination meetings that were launched during the past days and in order to enhance national readiness in light of the current regional developments.
Ensuring the continuity of telecommunications services is a top priority at the current stage, said Al-Omar, adding that they are working to boost coordination between government agencies, service providers and local and international telecommunications companies to ensure the country's readiness for emergencies.
For his part, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications Eng. Mishal Al-Zaid told KUNA that the ministry has raised its technical and field readiness, and is following up on the performance of local network and fixed communication lines in cooperation with partners.
For his part, Acting Chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Sheikh Athbi Jaber Al-Sabah, explained in a similar statement to KUNA that CITRA has taken proactive technical measures, such as coordination with international service providers to secure alternative routes and activate Internet Exchange Points (IX) inside Kuwait.
In turn, Acting Director of Central Agency for Information Technology Najat Ibrahim confirmed to KUNA that the agency is working to ensure the integration of government systems, noting that there are operational plans ready to ensure the continuity of digital government services in various circumstances.
Representatives from the national telecommunications companies Zain, Ooredoo, stc and Virgin Mobile participated in the meeting, affirming full readiness to deal with various possible scenarios. (end)
