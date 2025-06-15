Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq PM Reiterates Backing To Iran Security, Stability


2025-06-15 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 15 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani on Sunday reaffirmed his country's solidarity with Iran, backing its security and stability as closely related to Iraq's.
The Iraqi prime minister made the remarks during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which focused on the ramifications of the rising conflict with the Israeli occupation, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office said in a press release.
Al-Sudani underlined that the ongoing war should not be allowed to spill over into the region, affirming that his government is working on all tracks to prevent the Israeli occupation from violating the Iraqi airspace.
For his part, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Iraq for its obviously declared stances rejecting the Israeli occupation's behavior and aggressions on the region's country, not to mention its crimes against the Palestinian people. (end)
