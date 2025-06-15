403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Singapore Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Singapore to Kuwait, who is resident in Singapore, Ambassador Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor.
Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the ambassador's credentials during a meeting at the Ministry, and extended his best wishes for the ambassador's success in his duties, expressing hope for further growth and prosperity in Kuwait-Singapore relations. (end)
dss
Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the ambassador's credentials during a meeting at the Ministry, and extended his best wishes for the ambassador's success in his duties, expressing hope for further growth and prosperity in Kuwait-Singapore relations. (end)
dss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment