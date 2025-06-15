Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Singapore Amb.


2025-06-15 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Singapore to Kuwait, who is resident in Singapore, Ambassador Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor.
Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the ambassador's credentials during a meeting at the Ministry, and extended his best wishes for the ambassador's success in his duties, expressing hope for further growth and prosperity in Kuwait-Singapore relations. (end)
