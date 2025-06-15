Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egyptair Suspends Flights Due To Iran-Israeli Occupation Strikes


2025-06-15 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 15 (KUNA) -- EgyptAir announced on Sunday the cancellation of its flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Irbil until further notice.
In a press release, Egypt's national airline said it had made the decision in the aftermath of the current region developments due to exchanged airstrikes between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
The move is also part of the airline's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers, it added.
EgyptAir remarked that its operations would resume once the situation stabilized.
The conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation flared up when the latter launched airstrikes early Saturday, targeting Iran's nuclear and army facilities. (end)
mm


MENAFN15062025000071011013ID1109677063

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search