Egyptair Suspends Flights Due To Iran-Israeli Occupation Strikes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 15 (KUNA) -- EgyptAir announced on Sunday the cancellation of its flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Irbil until further notice.
In a press release, Egypt's national airline said it had made the decision in the aftermath of the current region developments due to exchanged airstrikes between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
The move is also part of the airline's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers, it added.
EgyptAir remarked that its operations would resume once the situation stabilized.
The conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation flared up when the latter launched airstrikes early Saturday, targeting Iran's nuclear and army facilities. (end)
