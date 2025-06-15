Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Attacks Residential Building In Central Tehran


2025-06-15 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Several people, including women and children, were injured following an attack by the Israeli occupation on a residential building in central Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.
ISNA published images showing wounded individuals, including women and children, with visible blood from injuries sustained in this Israeli assault.
Iran has announced the death of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Maj-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, along with a group of IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.
Vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country were also targeted.
Among those killed in these attacks were former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoon Abbasi; President of the Islamic Azad University and nuclear expert Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi; commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard, Gholamreza Rashid; and the Revolutionary Guard Air Force commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. (pickup previous)
