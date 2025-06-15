Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNG: Kuwait Radiological Situation Normal, Stable


2025-06-15 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) said Sunday it continues to monitor the country's radiological and chemical situation around the clock, underlining that it is "normal and stable."
This came in a joint press statement by Chief of Operations and Training at the KNG's Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Center for Chemical Defense and Radiological Monitoring Col. Khaled Lami and Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health at the Ministry of Health Dr. Monther Al-Hasawi to Al-Akhbar TV Channel.
Lami said the KNG boasts sophisticated and developed capabilities in the field of defense against weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), including a radiological and chemical monitoring system that consists of 29 land monitoring stations in Kuwaiti frontier and densely populated areas and islands.
He added that the system also has 15 sea monitoring stations in Kuwait's territorial waters and enjoys advanced capabilities of detecting radiations and chemical factors in water and air.
The monitoring system has been working nonstop since it was launched in 2015 and relevant monitoring measures are routine and have noting to do whatsoever with specific events or developments.
For his part, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health at the Ministry of Health Dr. Monther Al-Hasawi said the ministry has an integrated radiological monitoring system involving fixed and mobile monitoring stations covering all parts of the country and are overseen by qualified national nuclear and radiological staff.
He added that the Ministry of Health runs a specialized radiological standardization lab to monitor seawater safety, soil and air, reassuring that "no abnormal radiological levels have been recorded and all readings are within normal levels in Kuwait".
The official also affirmed that the ministry has an integrated strategic stock of medicine and medical requirements covering all needs in case of emergency. (end)
