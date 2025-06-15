403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Pres.: US Could Get Involved: In Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday that it's possible US could get involved" in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
He reiterated that the U.S. is "not at this moment involved" in the conflict.
Additionally, Trump confirmed that he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the conflict.
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and they will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make."
He reaffirmed that efforts are ongoing to reach a peace agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation. (end)
mgb
He reiterated that the U.S. is "not at this moment involved" in the conflict.
Additionally, Trump confirmed that he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the conflict.
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and they will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make."
He reaffirmed that efforts are ongoing to reach a peace agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation. (end)
mgb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment