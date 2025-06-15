Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Pres.: US Could Get Involved: In Israel-Iran Conflict


2025-06-15 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday that it's possible US could get involved" in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
He reiterated that the U.S. is "not at this moment involved" in the conflict.
Additionally, Trump confirmed that he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the conflict.
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and they will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make."
He reaffirmed that efforts are ongoing to reach a peace agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation. (end)
mgb


MENAFN15062025000071011013ID1109677058

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search