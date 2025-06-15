403
Qatari PM, Spain FM Discuss Israeli Attacks On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman received Sunday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Albares.
During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to further support and enhance them and reviewed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on Iran, Qatar Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Al-Thani reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation of the repeated Israeli occupation violations and attacks in the region, stressing that such actions undermine efforts to achieve peace and risk dragging the region into a wider conflict.
He also emphasized the urgent need for joint regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic channels, the statement added.
He affirmed that Qatar continues to exert intensive efforts, in coordination with its partners, to restore dialogue among all parties, address outstanding issues, and promote security and peace in the region and the world. (end)
