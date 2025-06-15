Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi, Canada Fms Discuss Regional Happenings


2025-06-15 03:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Sunday tackled the latest regional developments and relevant impacts on regional and international security and stability.
The discussion came during a phone call received by the Saudi foreign minister from Anand, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
