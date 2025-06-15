403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi, Canada Fms Discuss Regional Happenings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Sunday tackled the latest regional developments and relevant impacts on regional and international security and stability.
The discussion came during a phone call received by the Saudi foreign minister from Anand, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
as
The discussion came during a phone call received by the Saudi foreign minister from Anand, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment