New Wave Of Iranian Missiles Head To Israeli Occupation


2025-06-15 03:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) --- Iran launched a new barrage of missiles and drones toward the Israeli occupation on Sunday.
Iranian state television reported, "the third day of Operation True Promise 3 began a short while ago with the launch of dozens of Iranian missiles and drones deep into the occupied territories."
The Iranian television added, "the Iranian missiles and drones succeeded in penetrating the Israeli occupation's air defense fortifications and hitting their targets in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities."
Meanwhile, the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a large-scale attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday, which Iran responded with a major missile attack on occupied territory.
Iran announced the killing of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, and a group of Guard commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, in addition to targeting vital nuclear facilities and residential areas across the country. (Pickup previous)
