403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Wave Of Iranian Missiles Head To Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) --- Iran launched a new barrage of missiles and drones toward the Israeli occupation on Sunday.
Iranian state television reported, "the third day of Operation True Promise 3 began a short while ago with the launch of dozens of Iranian missiles and drones deep into the occupied territories."
The Iranian television added, "the Iranian missiles and drones succeeded in penetrating the Israeli occupation's air defense fortifications and hitting their targets in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities."
Meanwhile, the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a large-scale attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday, which Iran responded with a major missile attack on occupied territory.
Iran announced the killing of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, and a group of Guard commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, in addition to targeting vital nuclear facilities and residential areas across the country. (Pickup previous)
mw
Iranian state television reported, "the third day of Operation True Promise 3 began a short while ago with the launch of dozens of Iranian missiles and drones deep into the occupied territories."
The Iranian television added, "the Iranian missiles and drones succeeded in penetrating the Israeli occupation's air defense fortifications and hitting their targets in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities."
Meanwhile, the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a large-scale attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday, which Iran responded with a major missile attack on occupied territory.
Iran announced the killing of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, and a group of Guard commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, in addition to targeting vital nuclear facilities and residential areas across the country. (Pickup previous)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment