Ministry Of Environment Affirms Radiation Levels In Qatar Are Normal

2025-06-15 03:02:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) affirmed that radiation levels in the air and territorial waters of the State of Qatar are within normal limits.

In a statement on Sunday, the MECC indicated that it closely monitors radiation levels around the clock through land and sea radiation monitoring networks spread across the country, and that the data issued by these networks indicates the stability of the radiation situation in the local environment.

The MECC noted that it recently launched an advanced national radiation monitoring network, operating around the clock and covering all regions of the country. The network aims to provide early detection of radiation levels that exceed normal limits and ensure the highest levels of radiation and nuclear safety at the regional and global levels.

