MRC Restoration Responds In 25 Minutes To Water Leak, Prevents Major Damage For Bonne Terre Homeowner
MRC Restoration crews on site in Bonne Terre delivering fast, professional water cleanup services. Their quick response can mean the difference between minor water damage and a major loss.
Fast response from MRC Restoration keeps water damage below deductible for Bonne Terre homeowner, preventing major repairs and insurance claim.BONNE TERRE, MO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A quick emergency response by local disaster recovery firm MRC Restoration helped prevent extensive water damage at a Bonne Terre residence after a supply line burst in the basement bathroom.
Homeowner Julie Hawthorne contacted the company immediately after discovering water leaking onto the floor. MRC Restoration technicians arrived on-site within 25 minutes and began mitigation work using professional-grade extraction and drying equipment.
“Water was already pooling on the floor, and I knew time was critical,” said Hawthorne.“MRC got here incredibly fast and started cleaning everything up right away. Their quick action made all the difference.”
The company's rapid response kept the damage contained and the overall restoration cost under Hawthorne's insurance deductible, eliminating the need for a claim. The timely Bonne Terre water cleanup effort prevented the moisture from spreading into walls and flooring, avoiding long-term structural issues.
“This is exactly why we emphasize fast response times,” said Mark Curfman, owner of MRC Restoration.“When water damage occurs, every minute matters. In this case, a 25-minute response helped avoid what could've been thousands in repairs.”
MRC Restoration is a locally owned and operated restoration company based in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The company offers 24/7 emergency services for Bonne Terre water damage cleanup, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, and storm-related property repairs. All technicians are IICRC-certified and trained in industry-standard recovery techniques.
For more information or to request emergency service, visit restoredbymrc or call 573-315-6143.
