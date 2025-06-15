Gattuso Named Italy Coach Following Spalletti's Exit
Spalletti, who took over the Azzurri in August 2023 on a reported three-year contract, resigned following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign and a 3-0 defeat to Norway in Italy's opening 2026 World Cup qualifier earlier this month.
"Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football - the blue jersey is like a second skin for him. His motivations, his professionalism and his experience will be fundamental to best face the upcoming commitments of the National Team," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.
"Aware of the importance of the objective we want to achieve, I thank him for the availability and total dedication with which he has received this challenge, sharing the FIGC project for the overall development of our football, in which the blue jersey plays a strategic central role."
Ahead of Italy's second qualifier against Moldova, Spalletti revealed at a press conference that he would resign after the match, even though Italy secured a 2-0 victory.
Gattuso, 47, is a former AC Milan midfielder who won two Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies with the club. He was also part of Italy's 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.
After retiring in 2013, Gattuso moved into coaching and has managed teams including AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, and Marseille. Most recently, he led Croatian club Hajduk Split during the 2024/25 season.
Italy currently sits third in UEFA World Cup Qualifying Group I with three points from two matches. Norway tops the group with four consecutive wins.
Only the group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while second-placed teams must go through the playoffs - a route that has troubled Italy, who missed the last two World Cups after playoff eliminations.
