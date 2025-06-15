Trump Says If Iran Attacks, 'Full Strength' Of US Military Will 'Come Down'

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that it would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacks the United States, reiterating that Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's strikes on Tehran's nuclear and intelligence facilities.

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he said

He added that "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran exchanged further attacks early on Sunday, stoking fears of a mushrooming conflict between the two nations.

Earlier the US President said "this war in Israel-Iran should end," with his comments coming in a social media post about his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The call (between Trump and Putin) lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social.