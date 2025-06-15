Trump Urges Iran To Make Nuclear Deal Before 'More Brutal' Israeli Attacks
US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Friday to make a deal on its nuclear programme before it faced more attacks from Israel that he said would be "even more brutal."
"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said in a post on his social media platform.Recommended For You Trump says if Iran attacks, 'full strength' of US military will 'come down'
"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."
Israel launched an array of strikes against dozens of Iranian targets on Friday, hitting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of an operation to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.
Israel said it had struck Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons, even as the Trump administration was preparing to hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday on Tehran's escalating uranium enrichment program.
Trump said Friday he had given Tehran a 60-day ultimatum, which expired on Thursday, to make a deal. He encouraged Tehran to take advantage of a "second chance."
Amid his push for diplomacy, the US president praised Israel's attacks in brief telephone interviews with television outlets early Friday.
"I think it's been excellent," Trump told ABC News in an interview. "And there's more to come. A lot more."
Trump told CNN that "The people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners."
Trump is scheduled to attend a security meeting at the White House at 11am (1500 GMT).
