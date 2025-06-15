US President Donald Trump implored Israel on Thursday not to attack Iran and declared‭, ‬once again‭, ‬his goal was to be a peacemaker‭.‬

Hours later‭, ‬Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‭ ‬-‭ ‬one of Trump's closest international allies‭ ‬-‭ ‬brazenly defied his advice by unleashing a major military campaign described as a‭ ‬“preemptive”‭ ‬strike against Iran's nuclear programme‭.‬

The attack marks the latest setback for Trump's lofty goal set out at the start of his second term of being a‭ ‬“man of peace”‭.‬

Russian President Vladimir Putin‭, ‬with whom Trump has also boasted a warm relationship‭, ‬has rebuffed his overtures for a ceasefire with Ukraine‭.‬

And Israel resumed another massive offensive in Gaza after talks bogged down on extending a ceasefire with Hamas reached with Trump's support at the end of his predecessor Joe Biden's term‭.‬

Trump's friend and roving envoy Steve Witkoff‭ ‬-‭ ‬who has negotiated in all three crises‭ ‬-‭ ‬had been set to meet Iranian officials again Sunday in Oman‭.‬

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear in a statement the United States was not involved in attacking Iran and warned Tehran‭ ‬not to retaliate against US troops in the region‭.‬

Hours later‭, ‬Fox News‭ ‬reported that Trump had said he was aware Israel was going to conduct strikes on Iran before it happened‭, ‬and that he hoped negotiations could still happen‭.‬

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table‭. ‬We will see‭,‬”‭ ‬Trump said‭, ‬according to‭ ‬Fox News‭, ‬which added that Trump also said‭ ‬“the US is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates‭.‬”

The president will hold a meeting with the National Security Council on Friday morning‭.‬

'It would blow it'

Before Israel launched its operation‭, ‬Trump said‭: ‬“I don't want them going in‭, ‬because I think it would blow it‭.‬”

He doubled down with a social media post saying he remained‭ ‬“committed to a diplomatic resolution”‭ ‬on Iran‭.‬

Netanyahu has described Iran's cleric-run government‭, ‬which backs Hamas‭, ‬as an existential threat and already last year ordered strikes that knocked out its‭ ‬air defences‭.‬

“We've clearly seen a fork in the road in the American and Israeli approaches to this problem set‭,‬”‭ ‬said Dana Stroul‭, ‬a former senior Pentagon official who is a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy‭.‬

“These strikes are going to disrupt and delay and degrade Iran's nuclear programme‭. ‬The question‭, ‬I think‭, ‬is whether or not the United States and Israel in the future are going to work together on what to do to maximise the time that's put back on the clock‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

Stroul noted that rifts had been building between Israel and Trump‭, ‬who last month agreed to remove sanctions on Syria after former Islamist guerrilla Ahmed al-Sharaa swept into power‭.‬

Trump embraced the new Syrian leader after appeals on a tour of Gulf Arab monarchies‭ ‬-‭ ‬which have also backed diplomacy on Iran‭.‬

In Qatar last month‭, ‬Trump said after meeting the emir that he believed a deal was in sight with Iran and that there would be no‭ ‬“nuclear dust”‭ ‬over the region‭.‬

'Reckless escalation'‭ ‬

Despite growing disagreements‭, ‬Israel enjoys robust support in Trump's right-wing base‭.‬

The Trump administration in recent days has again taken lonely positions to back Israel‭, ‬with the United States casting one of the only votes at the UN General Assembly against a Gaza ceasefire resolution and criticising top allies‭, ‬including Britain‭, ‬for‭ ‬imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers‭.‬

Justin Logan‭, ‬director of defence and foreign policy at the libertarian Cato Institute‭, ‬said the Israeli attack will‭ ‬“destroy US diplomatic efforts”‭ ‬on Iran and called for Trump to reject any US military role in protecting Israel from retaliation‭.‬

“Israel has the right to choose its own foreign policy‭. ‬At the same time‭, ‬it has the responsibility to bear the costs of that policy‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

But lawmakers in Trump's Republican Party quickly rallied behind Israel‭.‬

Senator Tom Cotton said that the United States should‭ ‬“back Israel to the hilt‭, ‬all the way‭,‬”‭ ‬and topple Iran's Islamic Republic if it targets US troops‭.‬

Trump's Democratic rivals‭, ‬who mostly backed his diplomacy on Iran‭, ‬were aghast at Israel's action ahead of new US-Iran talks‭.‬

“Israel's alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence‭,‬”‭ ‬said Jack Reed‭, ‬the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Forces Committee‭. ‬-‭ ‬ AFP