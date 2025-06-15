Flood Death Toll Hits 88 In South Africa's Eastern Cape As Recovery Efforts Continue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

CAPE TOWN: The death toll from devastating floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province has climbed to 88 as the provincial government steps up relief and recovery operations, said local authorities on Sunday.

"As of today, the number of confirmed fatalities has increased to 88, and this includes the body of a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Libode," said a statement issued by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government.

According to the statement, 83 bodies have been identified by families, while five remain unidentified. "About 56 bodies have been released to families at the end of the day on Saturday."

The provincial government "continues to intensify its response and recovery efforts" and "remains in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support," it said.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow, wreaked havoc on parts of the Eastern Cape Province earlier this week. The disaster has resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure.

The floods, which began on Monday, also devastated homes, government facilities, roads, hospitals, and schools -- leaving hundreds of people displaced.

In the statement, the provincial government said the rescue and recovery teams continue to search the affected areas.

Meanwhile, "recovery operations continue across affected areas. The provincial government is pleased to confirm that some critical services, including water and electricity, have been restored in various parts of OR Tambo District. Work is ongoing to ensure full restoration across all the communities," it said.

The government also confirmed that all major roads that were affected by flooding have been reopened, and local schools have resumed classes.

"With the National Disaster Management Center having classified this incident as a disaster, processes are well underway for a declaration of a disaster through the Provincial Executive Council. This will enable the mobilization and provision of resources to rebuild and refurbish damaged infrastructure," it added.