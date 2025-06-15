Clearview Imaging Center Offering Free Heart Scans

Free Heart Artery Calcium Score For All Patients

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClearView Imaging Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging facility at 3325 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Dedicated to promoting proactive health management, ClearView Imaging offers advanced early detection CT scans that can help identify life-threatening conditions before symptoms appear.To celebrate the opening, ClearView Imaging is offering free heart artery calcium score scans for a limited time. This non-invasive CT scan measures the amount of calcium in the arteries, a key indicator of heart disease risk, and helps patients take control of their cardiovascular health before it's too late.“Our mission is to make advanced medical imaging accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Jamie Hess Co-Founder and CEO.“Early detection saves lives, and this free heart scan offer is our way of giving back to the community and encouraging people to take charge of their health.”ClearView Imaging Center features cutting-edge CT technology and a highly trained staff committed to providing a non-invasive comfortable and efficient experience. The facility is designed for quick appointments, minimal wait times, and fast results, making it easier than ever for residents of The Villages and surrounding areas to stay on top of their health.Call (352) 714-7226 or visit to schedule your free heart artery calcium score scan while appointments last.

Jamie Hess

ClearView Imaging Center

+1 352-714-7226

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.