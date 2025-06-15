CPR Classes Near Me Launches 31St Location In Louisville, KY Offering AHA Certification For Individuals And Businesses
Known for its commitment to accessible, high-quality training, CPR Classes Near Me is aligned with the American Heart Association (AHA) and offers CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications for individuals, families, healthcare providers, and businesses. Courses are led by certified local instructors with real-world experience, providing hands-on training in a supportive learning environment.
As part of its mission to improve community safety and emergency preparedness, CPR Classes Near Me has experienced 40% year-over-year growth and continues expanding into cities where access to certified CPR training is in high demand.
“We're excited to bring our nationally recognized training programs to Louisville,” said Jamie Hess, CEO.“Our goal is to make lifesaving education more available and convenient for everyone-from parents and teachers to business owners and healthcare workers.”
The Louisville location offers flexible class schedules, easy online booking, and options for onsite training at workplaces, schools, and community centers.
To register for a class or to inquire about group certification, call (502) 212-2624 or visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
