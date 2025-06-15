Electra Overhead Doors Expands Expert Garage Door Services In Lexington MA

Electra Overhead Doors brings same-day garage door service, opener upgrades, and new installations to Lexington MA homeowners and businesses.

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Electra Overhead Doors is proud to announce the expansion of its trusted garage door repair and installation services to homeowners and businesses in Lexington, Massachusetts. Known for precision craftsmanship, honest pricing, and same-day service, Electra is now fully operational across Lexington, Burlington, Woburn, and surrounding communities in Middlesex County.Whether you're upgrading the look of your home, replacing a broken spring, or modernizing with a smart opener, Electra Overhead Doors provides tailored solutions backed by years of industry expertise.🔧 Garage Door Services Now Available in Lexington, MA:Garage Door Spring Replacement (Torsion & Extension Systems)New Garage Door Installation (Steel, Wood, Glass, Carriage-Style)Garage Door Opener Installation (Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Jackshaft)Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Openers with Mobile ControlCable, Roller, and Track RepairsOff-Track Door RealignmentHigh-Lift Conversions for Low-Ceiling GaragesSectional, Full-View & Insulated Garage Doors🏢 Commercial Garage Door Solutions for Local BusinessesWe also offer professional-grade overhead door services for Lexington-area businesses including auto shops, warehouses, fire departments, schools, and retail buildings. Our commercial offerings include:Rolling Steel DoorsFire-Rated Overhead DoorsInsulated Sectional Commercial DoorsHigh-Cycle Motors & Wall-Mount OperatorsPreventive Maintenance Contracts🛠️ Why Lexington Homeowners Choose Electra Overhead Doors:✅ Same-Day Garage Door Repairs & Installations✅ Licensed & Insured Local Technicians✅ Premium Doors from Amarr, Clopay, and LiftMaster✅ 1–3 Year Labor and Material Warranty✅ Transparent Pricing - No Hidden Fees✅ Free On-Site Estimates Across Middlesex County📍 Serving Lexington, Burlington, Winchester, Bedford, and surrounding areas📞 Call Today: (781) 456-0706🌐 Visit Us:

