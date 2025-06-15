Younghoon Kim With The World's Highest IQ Launches Neurostory To Revolutionize Brain Health

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With an officially verified IQ of 276-the highest IQ ever recorded in human history-Dr. YoungHoon Kim has turned his unmatched intellect toward one mission: global brain health equity.Certified by the Official World Record, World Memory Championships, and World Memory Sports Council (in partnership with Guinness World Records), Dr. Kim's IQ has also been validated by elite societies including the GIGA Society, Mega Society, Triple Nince Society, and Mensa. His intelligence has been confirmed by clinical neuroscientists from Yale University, and he was named the #1 highest IQ in the world by CNN, CNBC, Newsweek, and Reader's Digest.Now, as Founder & CEO of NeuroStory, Dr. Kim is using his unparalleled cognitive ability to create AI-powered brain health solutions. Backed by the South Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups, NeuroStory develops tools that diagnose, train, and optimize brain function-especially for people with low access to medical care.With support from his global think tank, the United Sigma Intelligence Association and Lifeboat Foundation, Dr. Kim's NeuroStory is leading a new era of science-driven, socially responsible cognitive technology.

Inkyu Yun

United Sigma Intelligence Association

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.