Santosh Kumar Suman Re-Elected National President Of HAM (Secular)
The meeting focused on chalking out the party's strategy for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and reinforcing its organisational structure down to the booth level.
A key highlight of the event was the unopposed re-election of Minister Santosh Kumar Suman as the National President of the party.
Suman, who currently serves as the Minister of Minor Water Resources in Bihar, was given a fresh mandate to lead the party.
In addition to this, Rajesh Kumar Pandey was appointed as the Principal General Secretary, and Kamta Rishiashan was named the Treasurer of the party.
The appointments were announced by Prof. D.N. Sinha of Patna University, who acted as the party's election officer.
Although three nominations were filed on Saturday, no contesting candidates emerged, leading to all key posts being filled unopposed.
The National Council passed two significant resolutions, such as authorising the party patron and national president to take decisions related to alliances and seat sharing and empowering them to undertake organisational expansion as needed.
The resolutions reflect the party's intent to remain flexible in the evolving political landscape and to ensure grassroots empowerment -- particularly among Dalits, backward classes, and marginalised communities.
Addressing the gathering, Jitan Ram Manjhi underlined the need to strengthen the party's network at the booth level across Bihar.
He acknowledged that the party's presence is relatively weak in certain districts and emphasised that special efforts are being made in those areas.
“This meeting has been organised with a focus on gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections. The aim is to activate the organisation down to the booth level and consolidate our support among Dalits and deprived sections,” said Manjhi.
Manjhi added that Banka was chosen as the venue precisely because it represents a region where the party needs to expand its presence.
He noted that district presidents, block-level leaders, and active workers from across Bihar, as well as party officials from other states, took part in the meeting.
