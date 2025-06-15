Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Military Says Struck Over 80 Targets In Tehran Overnight

2025-06-15 02:12:50
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel's military said Sunday that its air force had targeted "more than 80" positions in Iran's capital Tehran in the third day of the most intense confrontation yet between the two arch-foes.

The strikes were conducted "throughout the night", the military said in a statement, and "targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive".

