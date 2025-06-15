Iran Launches New Wave Of Attacks On Israel - State Media

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN - Iran on Sunday launched a new wave of attacks on Israel, state television reported, as an intense exchange of fire raged between the two sides for a third day.

The official IRNA news agency also announced the beginning of "a new wave of missiles" launched towards Israel.

Israel's military said Sunday that its air force had targeted "more than 80" positions in Iran's capital Tehran in the third day of the most intense confrontation yet between the two arch-foes.

The strikes were conducted "throughout the night", the military said in a statement, and "targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive".