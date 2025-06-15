Movement Of Ships, Shipping Proceeding Normally, Says Aqaba Ports Director

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Aqaba Company for Ports Management and Operations Mahmoud Khalifat on Sunday stressed that maritime shipping and vessel traffic to and from Aqaba Port is proceeding normally, according to the "planned" schedules and notifications.

He noted that emergency and public safety plans have been activated across all facilities of the main port.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Khalifat said that the arrival of ships at Aqaba Port is taking place as usual and within an organised framework that ensures the "highest" maritime safety standards.

He added that port management and relevant authorities are closely monitoring all procedures related to the safety of ships as they arrive and depart.

The director general stressed that all port facilities are operating efficiently around the clock to receive various types of cargo and deliver them to local markets.

He also highlighted the“readiness” of Aqaba Port and the“competence” of its teams, especially under the current circumstances, during which Aqaba Port has become a“vital” regional hub thanks to its "strong" reputation, competitiveness, security and stability.