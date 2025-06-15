Movement Of Ships, Shipping Proceeding Normally, Says Aqaba Ports Director
He noted that emergency and public safety plans have been activated across all facilities of the main port.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Khalifat said that the arrival of ships at Aqaba Port is taking place as usual and within an organised framework that ensures the "highest" maritime safety standards.
He added that port management and relevant authorities are closely monitoring all procedures related to the safety of ships as they arrive and depart.
The director general stressed that all port facilities are operating efficiently around the clock to receive various types of cargo and deliver them to local markets.
He also highlighted the“readiness” of Aqaba Port and the“competence” of its teams, especially under the current circumstances, during which Aqaba Port has become a“vital” regional hub thanks to its "strong" reputation, competitiveness, security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment