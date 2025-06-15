Jordan Lowers, Unifies Fees On Syrian Trucks - Finance Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday a decision to reduce and unify the fees collected from Syrian trucks and refrigerated vehicles, whether loaded or empty, transiting through Jordanian territory or entering and exiting the Jordanian free zones.

This reduction applies to road service charges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the decision, the fees will now be calculated using a specific formula, reducing the rate from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

Syrian trucks and refrigerated vehicles, which are destined for or departing from Jordanian territory, are excluded from this reduction.

In a press statement, cited by Petra, the Ministry of Transport said that the decision was made in coordination with the ministries of finance, industry, trade and supply, and transport, and the Jordan Customs Department.

The aim is to facilitate the flow of transit traffic and goods between Jordan and Syria and support trade exchange between the two countries.

The statement noted that the decision is a "direct" outcome of a recent visit by a Jordanian ministerial delegation to Syria, during which both sides agreed on several measures intended to enhance economic ties and boost the movement of transport and trade.