Oil Derivatives Prices Rise Globally In The Second Week Of June
According to the bulletin as cited on Sunday by Al Mamlaka TV, the average price of 95-octane gasoline rose by 5 per cent from $662 to $693 per tonne, and 90-octane by 5 per cent from $642 to $672 per tonne.
Diesel rose by 5 per cent from $572 to $601 per tonne, and kerosene by 5 per cent from $601 to $629 per tonne.
The average price of fuel oil rose from $427 to $447 per tonne, marking a 4 per cent increase.
The average price of liquefied petroleum gas in June was $578 per tonne, compared with $595 per tonne last May, recording a decrease of 3 per cent.
The average price of Brent crude rose in the second week of June to $71 per barrel compared with $67 per barrel in the first week, marking an increase of 5 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment