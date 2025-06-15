Oil Derivatives Prices Rise Globally In The Second Week Of June

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The prices of gasoline and kerosene rose in international markets during the second week of June compared with their prices in the first week of the same month, according to the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

According to the bulletin as cited on Sunday by Al Mamlaka TV, the average price of 95-octane gasoline rose by 5 per cent from $662 to $693 per tonne, and 90-octane by 5 per cent from $642 to $672 per tonne.

Diesel rose by 5 per cent from $572 to $601 per tonne, and kerosene by 5 per cent from $601 to $629 per tonne.

The average price of fuel oil rose from $427 to $447 per tonne, marking a 4 per cent increase.

The average price of liquefied petroleum gas in June was $578 per tonne, compared with $595 per tonne last May, recording a decrease of 3 per cent.

The average price of Brent crude rose in the second week of June to $71 per barrel compared with $67 per barrel in the first week, marking an increase of 5 per cent.