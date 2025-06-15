China Poised To Host Largest National Park Network

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

China is moving swiftly to establish the world's largest national park system, spanning approximately 1.1 million km2 and encompassing five officially designated parks plus 44 additional candidate regions - land and marine  that together would cover roughly 10 percent of the country's land area. The initiative is supported by integrated ecological planning across key basins and biodiversity-rich zones, including the Qinghai‐Xizang Plateau, Yangtze and Yellow River basins.

The government's spatial layout, released in late 2022 by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration alongside several ministries, identified 49 areas of ecological and conservation importance. Thirteen of these lie on the Tibetan Plateau, collectively occupying around 770,000 km2-70 percent of the total candidate area. In aggregate, the full network-including sea-integrated zones-would exceed one million square kilometres, the largest globally in terms of territory under protection.

China's first five national parks were formally announced on 12 October 2021 and include Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Northeast China Tiger and Leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Wuyi Mountains parks. These parks span over 230,000 km2 and harbour nearly 30 percent of China's key terrestrial wildlife species, including emblematic fauna such as giant pandas, Hainan gibbons and Amur tigers and leopards.

Monitoring data suggest tangible conservation gains. In Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, twenty Siberian tiger cubs and fifteen Amur leopard cubs were born in 2023, compared to only about twelve wild tigers nationwide in 1998. Hainan gibbon populations have risen from thirteen individuals in 2003 to approximately thirty-seven in 2022, and Tibetan antelopes in Sanjiangyuan have increased from under twenty thousand in the 1990s to over seventy thousand today.

Advanced monitoring infrastructure supports protection efforts. The Northeast China Tiger and Leopard park deploys over 20,000 infrared cameras to track wildlife movements, enabling real-time monitoring of flagship species such as Siberian tigers and leopards. Institutional frameworks are being strengthened through accelerated legislation, enhanced park administration, ecosystem restoration and ecological corridor planning, especially for watersheds including the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang Rivers.

Effective protection of biodiversity has entailed community integration and local livelihoods programmes. Across more than 400 county-level regions, involving over 700 nature reserves and ten world natural heritage sites, local participants engage in ecotourism, volunteering and park stewardship roles. In Sanjiangyuan, more than seventeen thousand herders have been employed as rangers, earning an annual income exceeding ¥21,000, while local environmental volunteer networks collaborate in wildlife monitoring efforts.

The candidate areas support high biodiversity: more than 5,000 vertebrate species and about 29,000 plant species live within the planned parks, and more than 80 percent of China's protected wildlife flora and fauna will be included under the programme. Identified ecological corridors-vital for migratory birds, whales, dolphins and large mammals-will also be protected, reinforcing landscape connectivity.

Ambitious milestones are set to guide development. The park network is expected to become operational by 2035. Pilot expansion is already underway; Qinghai Lake and Qilian Mountains parks were slated for designation by 2024. Conservation gains include not only increased wildlife populations-such as over 1,200 snow leopards, over 42 Hainan gibbons, and more than 70,000 Tibetan antelopes-but also improved ecosystem resilience in major river headwaters.

Offsetting these environmental gains are concerns about potential disruption to traditional communities. Particularly in Tibet, where 70 percent of park candidate land overlaps nomadic areas, reports warn of forced relocations and livelihood impacts under park rules. While some suggest that designations could restrict access and diminish local autonomy, official plans emphasise cooperative conservation models involving local communities through franchising, volunteering and employment in ecological management roles.

