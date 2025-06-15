Apple's Liquid Glass Sparks Usability Debate And AR Strategy Speculation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Apple has introduced“Liquid Glass,” a sweeping redesign of its software interface unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference on 9 June. The look is inspired by the translucent, refractive aesthetics of its Vision Pro headset, spreading across iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 and watchOS 26. The update, beginning developer betas immediately, provoked strong reactions from users, designers and Wall Street analysts alike.

The new interface replaces flat visual styles with frosted, layered glass effects that shift light and colour dynamically around UI elements, creating depth and visual coherence across devices. Apple engineers emphasise that this isn't merely aesthetically driven but employs significant GPU advances in their custom silicon to handle real‐time blurring and refraction.

Criticism focused heavily on legibility. Designers and early testers report that translucent text and control panels can blur into the background, diminishing readability. Allan Yu described some elements as“too transparent,” while Josh Puckett warned of“distracting or challenging to read” screens, especially for users with visual impairments. TechCrunch's coverage notes that Apple's own keynote preview featured notifications where light wallpapers nearly obscured text. Echoing this, Business Insider observed that Microsoft's older Windows Aero had suffered similar readability issues.

Consumers have been particularly vocal. User posts shared descriptions like“ugliest thing Apple has ever done” and criticised it as prioritising form over function. One Twitter user exclaimed,“The notifications are a literal eyesore.” Another lamented that Steve Jobs“would have never approved this”. Memes mocking the design spread widely, provoking discourse about Apple's stylistic direction and raising questions about its technological relevance.

However, not all feedback has been negative. Some designers appreciate the bold move, praising rendering precision and interface expressiveness. One MacPaw engineer said the UI looked“really fresh” and could enhance comfort and clarity in various contexts. On social platforms, minority voices supported the aesthetic, and Nothing CEO Carl Pei remarked he“kinda love[d] it”.

Analysts on Wall Street expressed disillusionment at the event's tone. UBS and Barclays labelled the announcement“incremental” and insufficient to drive a“super cycle” iPhone upgrade later in the year. Apple's market value dipped by approximately $75 billion, reflecting investor concerns over shortcomings in AI innovation, including the delayed Siri and underwhelming rollout of Apple Intelligence.

Indeed, the timing of Liquid Glass coincides with frustration regarding lagging AI features. Apple's AI strategy, unveiled at last year's conference under the banner Apple Intelligence, has progressed slowly. Early features-such as notification summaries and photo-cleaning tools-have yielded mixed user impressions. The anticipated Siri overhaul remains unreleased, prompting three class-action lawsuits alleging false advertising.

Apple software chief Craig Federighi defended the company's progress, asserting that Apple would prioritise privacy and build solid foundations rather than being first to market. Developers, he argued, had to re-engineer Siri's architecture, suggesting that deliberate pacing is essential.

Beyond aesthetics and AI, some commentators propose a deeper rationale: Liquid Glass could serve as preparatory groundwork for future augmented reality and mixed reality platforms. An influential post in r/UXDesign argued that this design language might be intended to acclimatize users to see-through interfaces common in AR glasses, aligning mobile device UX with spatial computing paradigms. Apple's incorporation of visionOS-inspired visuals into everyday devices supports such speculation.

Still, many in the UX community push back. Critics describe the strategy as premature: Why design for eyewear when smartphones remain ubiquitous? One Reddit user compared it to“putting a steering wheel on a horse to prepare people to drive a car”. Others highlighted Vision Pro's niche uptake and questioned whether applying AR interface norms to flat‐screen devices serves user needs.

Accessibility advocates have flagged potential shortcomings. Users on r/Design and r/accessibility warned that poor contrast and lack of visual anchors could disadvantage those with impaired vision. Proponents note Apple typically supports accessibility with adjustable settings, hinting that future refinements may alleviate current issues.

Apple emphasised that beta versions are just the start. The company has opened the Liquid Glass beta to developers, with public testing expected over about three months before the autumn release. Past design overhauls-including the shifts seen with iOS 7-have evolved substantially through iterative user feedback. Early signs suggest Apple will tweak blur intensity, contrast, and performance optimisations before final launch.

