Swiss Federal Railways Launch Pilot Project For Invisible Disabilities

Français fr CFF: un badge pour les passagers souffrant d'un handicap invisible Original Read more: CFF: un badge pour les passagers souffrant d'un handicap invisibl

MENAFN - Swissinfo) From next Tuesday, and on a trial basis, Swiss Federal Railways will offer sunflower badges to passengers with non-visible disabilities to help them draw attention to their needs. This content was published on June 15, 2025 - 11:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Railways will initially make 10,000 of the badges available at selected stations in the cantons of Zurich, Geneva, St Gallen, Zug and Vaud. The system could be introduced nationwide from 2026, the company told the Keystone-ATS news agency, confirming a report on Saturday in the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper.

The badge, in the form of a green keyring with yellow sunflowers, is intended for people with disabilities such as autism, attention deficit disorder (ADD) or Parkinson's disease. The badge is designed to indicate that the person wearing it may need extra patience, consideration or support, for example when checking tickets.

Train staff will be made aware of the symbol and trained in how to react to it. The Railways spent CHF25,000 ($30,840) on the badges. After the pilot trail, they plan to evaluate demand and acceptance before extending the offer throughout the country.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

More More Record passengers travelled on Swiss rail in 2024

This content was published on Mar 6, 2025 In 2024, a record 1.39 million passengers travelled daily on Swiss long-distance and regional trains.

Read more: Record passengers travelled on Swiss rail in 202