Swiss Federal Railways Launch Pilot Project For Invisible Disabilities
-
Français
fr
CFF: un badge pour les passagers souffrant d'un handicap invisible
Original
Read more: CFF: un badge pour les passagers souffrant d'un handicap invisibl
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Railways will initially make 10,000 of the badges available at selected stations in the cantons of Zurich, Geneva, St Gallen, Zug and Vaud. The system could be introduced nationwide from 2026, the company told the Keystone-ATS news agency, confirming a report on Saturday in the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper.
The badge, in the form of a green keyring with yellow sunflowers, is intended for people with disabilities such as autism, attention deficit disorder (ADD) or Parkinson's disease. The badge is designed to indicate that the person wearing it may need extra patience, consideration or support, for example when checking tickets.
Train staff will be made aware of the symbol and trained in how to react to it. The Railways spent CHF25,000 ($30,840) on the badges. After the pilot trail, they plan to evaluate demand and acceptance before extending the offer throughout the country.
Translated from French by DeepL/dosMore More Record passengers travelled on Swiss rail in 2024
This content was published on Mar 6, 2025 In 2024, a record 1.39 million passengers travelled daily on Swiss long-distance and regional trains.Read more: Record passengers travelled on Swiss rail in 202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment