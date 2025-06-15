Swiss Minister Likens EU Deal To Foundational Swiss 'Rütli Oath'

Swiss Minister Likens EU Deal To Foundational Swiss 'Rütli Oath'
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat Jans vergleicht EU-Vertragspaket mit dem Rütli-Schwur
Original
Read more: Bundesrat Jans vergleicht EU-Vertragspaket mit dem Rütli-Schwu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
When it comes to opposition to the package of agreements, what bothers him most is the argument that“foreign judges” will have a say in Swiss legislation, Jans told the SonntagsBlick newspaper. He maintained that the opposite is the case, and that it is now clear how disputes between the two sides should be resolved.
Meanwhile a clause to limit immigration in certain cases offers flexibility and preserves Switzerland's ability to act.“If the British had achieved this, there would have been no Brexit,” Jans said.More More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
This content was published on Jan 29, 2025 Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explaine
The minister also emphasised that this new clause was much more effective than the current one and that immigration could thus be limited without losing access to the EU single market.“Our chief negotiator Patric Franzen would be knighted in England for this – he and the entire negotiating delegation have done an excellent job,” said Jans.
Nevertheless, the government takes fears about population growth seriously, Jans continued. It is committed to a solution-oriented policy; however, an initiative to limit the population to 10 million does not solve any problems, but only creates new ones, he argued.
As Justice Minister, Jans also plans to intervene where he can in the case of rising rents, for example by tightening up the so-called Lex Koller. This would make it more difficult for foreigners to acquire too much residential property in Switzerland. The government also wants to boost non-profit housing construction to ensure affordable housing, he added.
Finally, Jans commented on the case of a Swiss woman who was recently refused entry to the US and who had to spend a night in prison. The foreign ministry took immediate action, he noted.“We cannot accept that our citizens are treated in this way by US border authorities,” Jans said, emphasising the importance of freedom of travel as a way to promote the exchange of ideas between people.
The example of the Schengen Area, for example, is a“success story”, he said.
Translated from German by DeepL/dosMore More The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union
This content was published on Nov 26, 2024 The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union.Read more: The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Unio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment