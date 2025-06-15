Swiss Solidarity Raises CHF17 Million For Landslide-Hit Blatten
-
Italiano
it
Blatten: svizzeri aiutano, Catena solidarietà raccoglie 17 milioni
Original
Read more: Blatten: svizzeri aiutano, Catena solidarietà raccoglie 17 milion
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss Patronage for Mountain Municipalities has contributed CHF1 million, while Caritas and the Swiss Red Cross have both given CHF400,000, according to Swiss Solidarity, the fundraising arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (swissinfo's parent company).
Meanwhile, the Blatten Foundation is also collecting money: it has gathered a pot of CHF1.5 million to date. For its part, the federal government in Bern has made available CHF5 million in emergency aid.
Blatten also receives numerous offers of donations in kind. On its website, however, the municipality says it is currently not in a position to process or administrate such offers, and thus asks people to hold off on such initiatives for the time being.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/dosMore More The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next?
This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain.Read more: The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment