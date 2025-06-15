Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Solidarity Raises CHF17 Million For Landslide-Hit Blatten

2025-06-15 02:08:11
The fundraising group Swiss Solidarity has received donations of CHF17 million ($21 million) for the Valais municipality of Blatten, buried by a landslide on May 28.
The Swiss Patronage for Mountain Municipalities has contributed CHF1 million, while Caritas and the Swiss Red Cross have both given CHF400,000, according to Swiss Solidarity, the fundraising arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (swissinfo's parent company).

Meanwhile, the Blatten Foundation is also collecting money: it has gathered a pot of CHF1.5 million to date. For its part, the federal government in Bern has made available CHF5 million in emergency aid.

Blatten also receives numerous offers of donations in kind. On its website, however, the municipality says it is currently not in a position to process or administrate such offers, and thus asks people to hold off on such initiatives for the time being.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/dos

This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain.

