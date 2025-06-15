Panama's Bocas Del Toro: No Electricity, Few Supplies, And Remains Isolated

Despite Operation Omega, 18 checkpoints still remain closed between Chiriquí Grande and Almirante, in the province of Bocas del Toro. Authorities cleared several areas, but there was resistance. Some protesters attacked journalists. The use of helicopters and heavy equipment has been key to progress. As this is a continuing story, check back later for updates.

