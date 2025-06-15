Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Panama 149 People Were Arrested And 7 Weapons Seized By The National Police -


2025-06-15 02:07:11
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Local police throughout the country have had a busy weekend so far. In the last 24 hours, as part of the Firmness Plan, the National Police arrested 149 people. Of these, 105 were arrested on official business, 25 for administrative offenses, six for micro-trafficking, and 13 for flagrante delicto (the Latin term is often used colloquially as euphemism for someone being caught in the midst of sexual activity).



71 search warrants were carried out, along with 380 rounds of ammunition, B/. 2,000.00 in cash, 142 reeds of white powder, 36 packets of dried marijuana, seven packages of marijuana, and two bags of dried marijuana. In addition, seven cars reported stolen were recovered. In traffic matters, 1,024 violations were issued, including 102 for speeding, 46 for inadequate lights, 18 for expired licenses, 10 for talking on a cell phone, and three for proven drunkenness. In addition, 144 traffic accidents were recorded, resulting in 18 injuries.

