In Panama 149 People Were Arrested And 7 Weapons Seized By The National Police -
71 search warrants were carried out, along with 380 rounds of ammunition, B/. 2,000.00 in cash, 142 reeds of white powder, 36 packets of dried marijuana, seven packages of marijuana, and two bags of dried marijuana. In addition, seven cars reported stolen were recovered. In traffic matters, 1,024 violations were issued, including 102 for speeding, 46 for inadequate lights, 18 for expired licenses, 10 for talking on a cell phone, and three for proven drunkenness. In addition, 144 traffic accidents were recorded, resulting in 18 injuries.
